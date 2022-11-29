Ayushmann Khurrana Meets Megastar Chiranjeevi At IFFI 2022, Takes His Blessings For An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana was nothing but grateful to have met and interacted with megastar Chiranjeevi at IFFI 2022. The Bollywood actor was in Goa attending the prestigious film festival to promote his upcoming film An Action Hero when he ran into Chiranjeevi. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture with the Telugu superstar and said he sought blessings from him for the movie.

In the candid picture, Ayushmann and Chiranjeevi appeared to be chatting with big smiles on their face. “Was at #iffigoa for my felicitation and the promotion of #AnActionHero and look who I met? The megastar Chiranjeevi garu and sought his blessings!" he captioned the picture.

Tabu was among the stars who reacted to the picture. The actress took to the comments section and dropped clapping emojis. Several fans also lauded the duo. A fan wrote, “2 legends in a frame." Another added, “2 self made stars." “My favourites in one frame," a third fan said.

While Ayushmann was promoting his film at the festival, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The actor was felicitated by the Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa.

Chiranjeevi revealed how he has been waiting for this day for a long time and recalled how there was a time when no South cinema actors used to attend or feature at the film festival. After being honoured on stage, Chiranjeevi thanked IFFI and the government of India. He also thanked the film industry and mentioned how he owes a lot to the showbiz world.

Ayushmann has been busy with the promotions of An Action Hero. In an interview with Mid-Day, the Andhaadun actor shared that his upcoming film is the quintessential film of his career, “It suits the [audience’s] palette in the post-pandemic era. It’s also my first post-pandemic choice. This movie reinvents me as an actor because I have never done hardcore action before. Of everything that you have seen [from me] in the last few years, this is the most [mainstream] film. It feels like a relaunch.”

