Ayushmann Khurrana: My Marriage Went Through a Rough Patch After Vicky Donor
Ayushmann Khurrana gets candid about how his marriage with Tahira Kashyap has evolved over the years.
Ayushmann will next be seen in AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho. (Image: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana)
Currently busy promoting his upcoming films AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, actor Ayushmann Khurrana says not all was well in his marriage after he became an overnight Bollywood sensation post his debut film, Vicky Donor.
Though he was a popular face on television even before he started doing films, Ayushmann recently told Soptboye that his wife Tahira Kashyap was not comfortable with him doing intimate scenes on screen.
“She wanted that I should not kiss on screen. You see, we were like each other’s first boyfriend and girlfriend (high-school sweethearts),” he said.
“I was wanted by everyone (after Vicky Donor). We were also going through a rough patch. She was not ready for all this," Ayushmann added.
But the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor says they have evolved as a couple over the years and things between them are much better now.
"Tahira is also an artiste. She has grown tremendously. I was very immature when I married. Plus, we had a long-distance marriage (Tahira stayed in Chandigarh) for the longest time. I am glad that things are good now,” he said.
"Every relationship needs time. If you give time to your partner, he/she will feel much more secure," he said on how he mended his relationship with Tahira.
Married for eight years now, Ayushmann and Tahira are parents to two children — Virajveer and Varushka.
From writing books, plays, directing theatre productions to making a feature film now. So proud of u @tahira_k. The first step towards your dream. You have written a wonderful script and you are backed by the most credible people. @EllipsisEntt @tseries @atulkasbekar @tanuj_garg pic.twitter.com/XBMlNLj4do— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 15, 2018
