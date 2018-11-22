Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta’s Badhaai Ho Earns Over Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

There is no stopping Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office, creating a new milestone for small-budget, content-driven films in Hindi cinema.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday, “It's a DOUBLE CENTURY... #BadhaaiHo crosses ₹ 200 cr worldwide [GrossBOC]...#India NettBOC: ₹ 126.60 cr#India GrossBOC: ₹ 158.25 cr#Overseas GrossBOC: ₹ 43.72 cr [till 19 Nov 2018]#Worldwide GrossBOC: ₹ 201.97 cr.”The Amit Sharma directorial has grossed over Rs 158 crore in India and Rs 43 crore around the world, raking in a total of Rs 201 crore worldwide.Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri in important roles, Badhaai Ho focuses on issues rarely discussed—the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in accepting their parents as sexual beings.The film has received much appreciation from audiences as well as critics. News18's Rajeev Masand gave it 3.5 stars. "It rings true for the most part, benefits from terrific casting across the board, and uses a winning combination of humour and genuine, unmistakable feeling to go to a delicate place where Hindi films have seldom gone before. Don’t miss it," he wrote in his review.Talking about his journey in Bollywood so far, Ayushmann recently told PTI, “My acting career has been quite a ride. After Vicky Donor, I gave two-three unsuccessful films and that was a great learning curve. But Dum Laga Ke Haisha onwards it was cool. I learnt so much from all my films, successful or unsuccessful.”