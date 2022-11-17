Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi Set Internet on Fire With Sexy Moves, Hot Chemistry in the Song Jehda Nasha

The first song Jehda Nasha from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film An Action Hero is finally out on Thursday, November 17. The track, Jehda Nasha, has some good foot-tapping beats that will make you want to groove. The music video is picturised on Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi. The video begins with Ayushmann Khurrana garnering love from fans as he gets on to sets for a shoot. The frame then switches to Nora Fatehi walking in a glitzy outfit, while Ayushmann waits for her holding a camera in his hand. Be it performing in the dimly lit rooms, next to flames or at a lit-up fort, the video continues to give glimpses of their on-screen chemistry. The video ends with the duo giving a fun performance along with the many dancers in the background.

The duo is sure to leave everyone in awe with their stunning on-screen chemistry. In one look, Ayushmann is seen in shades and a crisp white suit, while Nora is seen in a more-glitzy look. The song, Jehda Nasha, is sung by Amar Jalal, Yohani, IP Singh, and Harjot Kaur. It is a remake of the popular Punjabi song of the same name, which was written by Jalal and Faridkot. Watch Ayushmann and Nora's new track Jehda Nasha from An Action Hero here:

Ayushmann also shared a short video along with a quirky caption on his Instagram handle. The video gave glimpses of the song showing off their killer moves. Along with the video, he wrote, “Jehda Nasha is OUT NOW to cast its spell on you, once more”. Take a look at the post below.

An Action Hero is being helmed by Anirudh Iyer, who worked as an assistant director for Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. The film is based on an actor's life onscreen and offscreen. It promises action and a quirky sense of humour. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Rachit Jadoun and Mirabel Stuart in crucial roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on December 2 this year.

