Ayushmann Khurrana who will soon be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Dream Girl opposite Nushrat Bharucha is all set to recreate the song Dhagala Lagli Kala in the film, according to Bollywood Hungama. Notably, two songs from the film have already been released.

The song, which was originally picturised on Dada Kondke and Usha Chauhan in Marathi film, Bot Lavin Tithe Gudguliyan is a classic and has been recreated by Meet Bros who will also lend their voices to it along with Jyotica Tangri.

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, the new rendition has Marathi beats along with rap that the Meet Bros have sung themselves.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the film's director Raaj Shaandilyaa said that the Dhagala Lagli Kala is a classic, iconic song and that it was Ekta Kapoor's idea to first recreate it with the Ganpati festival being right around the corner. "Our first song, Radhe Radhe, celebrates the spirit of Janmashtami and this one releasing during Ganeshotsav will pump up the festivities," Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying.

Notably, the film stars yushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the film is all set to release on September 13.

