Weeks after the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s Dream Girl, the makers faced a setback after the Delhi High Court reportedly ordered to pull down the film's promotional song Dhagala Lagali Kala from the digital platforms, citing copyright violations.

Dhagala Lagli Kala is a reprised version of a popular Marathi song from Dada Kondke’s Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya. Bollywoodlife reports that earlier, the court had ordered restrictions on the makers of the song on the usage of any part of the original title. The report adds that the orders came after Saregama India, who own the rights to the original song filed a petition again Dream Girl's version.

While the song has been pulled down from the official digital handles, it is still available in pirated versions.

This three-minute song has Ritiesh Deshmukh in a special appearance and started with him saying Pooja out loud which Ayushmann Khurrana responds to in his avatar's voice before correcting his accent. This is followed by Deshmukh's quip that lately most of the promotional songs of the films are made in Punjabi, but this time they will make it in Marathi. The song starts off with the usual lyrics that each remake of the song over the years has maintained. Gradually it takes off on some of its own lyrics while still sticking to the usual theme. Riteish Deshmukh appears for the first half of the song.

The remix version has been composed by the Meet Bros who also provided their voices for the song alongside Mika Singh and Jyotica Tangri. Kumaar has been credited for writing the song's lyrics.

In an earlier interview, Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa opened up about the recreated version of the Marathi song and said that the song was Ekta Kapoor’s brainchild. The song happens to be one of her favourite songs.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.