Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's Ik Mulaqaat from Dream Girl has Rashke Qamar Vibes

The romantic number, Ik Mulaqaat, shows Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha out and about on a first date in the bylanes of Mathura.

September 3, 2019
The fourth song from Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Dream Girl is out. The romantic number, Ik Mulaqaat, shows Ayushmann and the lead actress Nushrat Bharucha out and about on a first date in the bylanes of Mathura. They visit a lot of temples, click photos, eat street food, go on a boat ride, all while Ayushmann's character gradually falls in love with her.

The song has been shot mostly in a the narrow lanes, temples and ghats of Mathura. You'll see a lot of small town glimpses in the song.

The Sufi-inspired melody has been composed by Meet Bros, and sounds similar to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's ghazal-qawwali Mere Rashke Qamar which was adapted for the film Baadshaho in 2017. Ik Mulaqaat has been sung by Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal, and the lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Both Ayushmann and Nushrat shared the song on their respective social media handles today.

Dream Girl is based on the character of Lokesh Bisht, played by Ayushmann, and his struggle to find a job. Eventually, he ends up as the only male employee in a female friendship call centre after impressing the owner with his mesmerising voice.

Earlier, the makers released three fun tracks from the film - Radhe Radhe, Dil Ka Telephone and Dhagala Lagali. While Radhe Radhe is shot in the backdrop of colourful festivities, Dil Ka Telephone saw Ayushmann impersonating a woman while talking to men on the phone.

Riteish Deshmukh makes a special appearance in Dhagala Lagali, adapted from the very popular Marathi song from Dada Kondke and Usha Chauhan's Marathi film Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya.

Watch the song here:

