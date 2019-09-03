Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's Ik Mulaqaat from Dream Girl has Rashke Qamar Vibes
The romantic number, Ik Mulaqaat, shows Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha out and about on a first date in the bylanes of Mathura.
The romantic number, Ik Mulaqaat, shows Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha out and about on a first date in the bylanes of Mathura.
The fourth song from Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Dream Girl is out. The romantic number, Ik Mulaqaat, shows Ayushmann and the lead actress Nushrat Bharucha out and about on a first date in the bylanes of Mathura. They visit a lot of temples, click photos, eat street food, go on a boat ride, all while Ayushmann's character gradually falls in love with her.
The song has been shot mostly in a the narrow lanes, temples and ghats of Mathura. You'll see a lot of small town glimpses in the song.
The Sufi-inspired melody has been composed by Meet Bros, and sounds similar to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's ghazal-qawwali Mere Rashke Qamar which was adapted for the film Baadshaho in 2017. Ik Mulaqaat has been sung by Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal, and the lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed.
Both Ayushmann and Nushrat shared the song on their respective social media handles today.
View this post on Instagram
A date to remember! ❤ #IkMulaqaat song out now. @nushratbharucha @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @writerraj #AnnuKapoor @nowitsabhi #VijayRaaz @oyemanjot @rajbhansali92 @EkThapaTiger @thinkinkstudioindia @akshat_r_saluja @nirmaand @niharikabhasinkhan21 @meetbrosofficial @shabbir_ahmed9 @BalajiMotionPictures @ZeeMusicCompany @ZeeStudiosint #DreamGirl #DreamGirlOn13thSep #13KoMainTeri Music: @meetbrosofficial Composer: @meetbrosofficial Singers: @meetbrosofficial @altamashfaridi786 @palakmuchhal3
Dream Girl is based on the character of Lokesh Bisht, played by Ayushmann, and his struggle to find a job. Eventually, he ends up as the only male employee in a female friendship call centre after impressing the owner with his mesmerising voice.
Earlier, the makers released three fun tracks from the film - Radhe Radhe, Dil Ka Telephone and Dhagala Lagali. While Radhe Radhe is shot in the backdrop of colourful festivities, Dil Ka Telephone saw Ayushmann impersonating a woman while talking to men on the phone.
Riteish Deshmukh makes a special appearance in Dhagala Lagali, adapted from the very popular Marathi song from Dada Kondke and Usha Chauhan's Marathi film Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya.
Watch the song here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan's White and Blue Striped Pantsuit an Inspiration from Deepika Padukone's Cannes Outing
- I Love You 3000 in Avengers Endgame Was Actually Said for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Mohsin Khan
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far
- Vodafone Minimum Recharge on Prepaid Reduced to Rs 20 Per Month: Report