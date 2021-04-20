Ayushmann Khurrana on 9 Years of Vicky Donor: Thank You Universe for Realising My Bollywood Dream

From making his Bollywood debut in 2012 to making it to Time’s 100 most influential people of 2020, Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way. Paying tribute to his debut movie Vicky Donor that came out on April 20 nine years ago, Ayushmann penned a heartfelt note on his social media handle.

In his latest Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the 35-year-old actor is seen wearing a t-shirt that reads ‘Vicky Donor’ looking at the television screen which is playing a scene from the Shoojit Sircar movie. The actor expressed his gratitude to the makers of the movie and his co-stars in the caption of the post.

Ayushmann wrote that if he looks back now, as he does in the picture, it seems like yesterday when he made his debut. Pointing out a coincidence, the actor mentioned that both 2012 and 2021 are the same jumbled digits. The shot that is played on the television screen in the picture is from the hit song Paani Da Rang from the movie. Ayushmann wrote that the shot always reminds him of composing the line “kothe utte baeh ke akhiyaan milaunde" which he had written in the verse of the song while he was shooting on this location, close to Rajouri Garden in Delhi.

Describing his experience of shooting his first movie, Ayushmann said that he felt constant butterflies in his stomach and he shot for this film, playing cricket or football with the directorpost pack upevery day. The actor thanked Shoojit for being a great mentor and Juhi Chaturvedi for coming up with what he called a “benchmark of a script” that altered the course of Hindi cinema. He also mentioned Ronnie Lahiri and his “big bro” John Abraham for backing the movie. And at last, he thanked his fellow co-stars Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia and Kamlesh Gill.

Ayushmann will soon be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming thriller Anek. His another project isChandigarh Kare Aashiqui where he stars next to Vaani Kapoor.

