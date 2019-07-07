Ayushmann Khurrana on Article 15 Success: I'm Happy People Have Received It So Well
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, the film is based on the Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Article 15. (Image: Twitter)
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently being lauded for his performance in Article 15, considers the movie as one of the most important projects in Indian cinema.
Thanking his fans for their love, Ayushmann said in a statement: "The amount of love and support I have received from every person, from the audience to my friends from the industry has been very motivating and overwhelming.
"'Article 15' is a real film, a reality to be told which makes it one of the most important films in Indian Cinema and I am happy that people have received it so well. I want to thank everyone for their constant support to me and the film."
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution which prohibits any discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.
The movie continues to maintain a steady grip at the box office. Having raked in a total of Rs 31.16 crore so far, the Article 15 box office collection is now likely to cross the Rs 35 crore mark, as per early estimates. The first day Article 15 box office collection was recorded to be Rs 5.02 crore which was followed by a box office collection of Rs 7.25 crore on its second day.
