Ayushmann Khurrana on Handling Success: My Theatre Background Keeps Me Sane

Ayushmann Khurrana is the man of the moment. With two back-to-back successful releases this month—AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho—he is currently having a dream run at the box office.Amid the all the success and the applause, the 34-year-old says his theatre background and connect with non-filmy people keeps him grounded. “I am close to the people at grass-root level. I have a theatre in Chandigarh. I go there every year and take workshops. And my juniors from college are very simple people. So you get that perspective at the same time, when you meet them and are with them for seven days every day for one hour for chai and samosa. So my theatre background keeps me very sane and my connect with them makes me more real,” he told The Quint in a recent interview Despite being a star, Ayushmann says it wouldn’t be difficult for him to continue playing real people on screen. “I make it a point to make it as real as possible, to be as real as possible. It is not that difficult... It depends on you actually,” he said.However, the Vicky Donor actor agrees that staying level headed can become a task, especially when your movies are doing bumper business at the box office. But Ayushmann says he tries to take it easy.“It is just that for your own good, you should get off that pedestal as soon as possible. So that you are sane. It is not easy though. Especially, since both the films did well. Like both the films together will be hitting the Rs 150 crore mark which is like quite new for me and amazing at the same time but also at the same time, it is good for you. For your own sanity and levelheadedness that you should take it easy,” he said.