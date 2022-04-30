Ayushmann Khurrana On How He Tackled Failure of His Films: ‘Formed a Band, Started Singing at…’

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one most bankable actors in Bollywood. The star who started his journey with the 2012 film Vicky Donor has a number of successful films to his credit. Over the years, Ayushmann has carved a niche for himself with his films that give a social message to his audience. Well, things were not at all hunky-dory for the star as he has also faced his own share of struggles and failures. In a recent interview with HT Brunch cover, the Badhaai Ho star opened up about how he tackled the failure of his films and his plan B.

For an actor who has to prove himself repeatedly, Ayushmann has no Plan B. What he does have are well-thought-out Plans B, C and Z; having faced failure before, he’s now someone who likes to be prepared.

Ayushmann revealed what he did when his films weren’t working, “When my films weren’t working, I formed a band.I started singing at college fests, at weddings, at family functions… so I have a lot of plans. There’s no dearth of plans in my life because I’ve been on that journey.”

Sharing that he is a practical person and likes to ensure the financial security, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I think as an artist you should be financially secure. Because, if there’s no financial security, for an artist I think it’s difficult to be creative. I’m not from that school of thought that says only if you’ve suffered darkness can you create something. I think that’s a very, very screwed-up way of looking at life.”

Ayushmann shared that had always dreamt of “being a Bollywood actor”. For that he did “a lot of theatre” as well and started his journey as a radio presenter, before moving into television. He considers them all as the “stepping stones towards the big Bollywood dream.”

The 37-year-old actor has portrayed a variety of roles that he chose with certain implications. He chose ‘risky’ subjects like sperm donation in his first movie Vicky Donor, and bold subject like tackling erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and premature balding in Bala.With his movies,Ayushmann successfully managed to carve out a sub-genre for himself within Bollywood, one that he has been ruling without any real competition.

Crediting his background in street theatre for igniting his passion for picking message-driven films camouflaged with a heavy dose of entertainment, Ayushmann Khurrana told HT Brunch, “Every artist should have some empathyI firmly believe that my films are just an extension of my theatre personality. As an artist, you should have a certain social responsibility, and I’d like to take that forward.”

“Frankly speaking, films are meant to entertain you. And the social message cannot really overpower the entertainment quotient. The message should be the underlying change or statement. I try to achieve that in every film,” he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.