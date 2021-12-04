CHANGE LANGUAGE
The Kapil Sharma Show: Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts to Kapil Sharma Calling Himself 'Poor Man'

Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor are all set for the release of their upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and they arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show recently.

Entertainment Bureau

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are busy with the promotion of their upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. And, now the stars will be been on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. How do we know? Sony TV has shared a promo video of the upcoming episode of the show on its YouTube channel. In the video, Kapil can be seen having a fun time with Vaani and Ayushmann. During a segment in the show, Kapil Sharma, who is seen being too friendly with Vaani, tells Ayushmann, “Dekho, aapne toh 40-50 din saath mein kaam kiya, humare paas toh yeh hi ek-do ghante hote hai. Gareeb aadmi ka itna hi hai [Ayushmann, you were shooting with Vaani for 40-50 days. And, people like me only get a few hours like this. That’s what a poor man gets).” To this, Ayushmann said, “Aisi gareebi bhagwan sabko de [Wish everyone can suffer from such a poverty],” leaving Kapil in splits.

Further in the video, Kapil asked Vaani if Ayushmann is better in emotional scenes or romantic? Vaani replied saying that Ayushmaan does romance with a lot of emotions. Then as Ayushmaan called romance an emotion Kapil said that he has a lot of this emotion in him.

Next, in a section of the show, Kapil read some comments, which were dropped on Ayushmann and Vaani’s Instagram uploads. The creativity of Instagram users impressed everyone a lot and made them laugh.

Ayushmann and Vaani are all set for the release of their upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The story of the film revolves around a very interesting plot. The film will release on December 10.

