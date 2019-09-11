Ayushmann Khurrana on Mistakenly Entering Ladies Bathroom: Everything Around Me Was Pink
Ayushmann Khurrana recalled how he once entered ladies bathroom by mistake because the mall's layout was confusing.
Image of Ayushmann Khuranna, courtesy of Instagram
After winning a National Film Award for his performance in AndhaDhun and having impressed fans in yet another hard-hitting film Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his upcoming comedy Dream Girl. In the film, Ayushmann plays the role of a call center employee who is pretending to be a woman.
Although Ayushmann had earlier shed light on preparing for his role in Dream Girl, in which he claimed that radio jockeying as a profession helped him modulate his voice as that of a woman, he recently also revealed that once he entered a woman's bathroom at a mall.
Describing his experience of what went inside the ladies loo, where he landed by mistake, Ayushmann told SpotBoye, "In Chandigarh, there used to be a mall, where on the ground floor on the right side there would be men's toilet and on the left, ladies. On the first floor it was exactly the opposite. I really don't know what were they thinking! As soon as I entered the washroom I saw everything was pink around me and I heard a girl's voice talking on the phone. Then, I saw there were no urinals. Then, I realised I had entered the ladies toilet, I immediately barged out and went to the men's washroom."
Earlier, Ayushmann's Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha had also recounted her experience of entering a gents bathroom by mistake.
Read: Nushrat Bharucha Entered Men's Bathroom Once Because the Artwork Confused Her
In Dream Girl, Nushrat plays the love interest of the protagonist played by Ayushmann. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles, and is scheduled to release on September 13.
