Ayushmann Khurrana on Pulling People Back to Theatres: We will Have to Produce Best Content

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana delivered an exceptional performance in the Anubhav Sinha-directed Article 15. On its second release anniversary, Ayushmann feels superlative content will be the driving force to bring people back to theatres post-pandemic.

Ayushmann, who has delivered eight back-to-back theatrical hits, is called the face of content cinema in India. He says, “Article 15 is a special film in my filmography and I can’t thank Anubhav Sinha sir for giving me one of the most cherished films of my career. It was an eye-opening film for me and helped me see things from a different lens. We will need films like Article 15, with its superlative content, to pull people back to theatres.”

He adds, “We will need to be disruptive and present fresh content for people to enjoy, engage and discuss. I’m a firm believer that the pandemic and lockdowns have made us more opinionated than before and people would only want to invest time and energy on things that are unique and different. They would want to have community experiences that are worthwhile.”

The actor is a firm believer that fresh, unique and disruptive cinema will manage to restart the theatrical business in India. He says, “Cinema will provide them with that option but we will have to produce the best content that we have ever produced. People will want to be entertained with films that celebrate new ideas. The scale of the film will be immaterial because content will take precedence in a whole new world.”

Ayushmann adds, “People have already been exposed to brilliant content from across the world. So, for them to step out to a theatre to watch a film they need a huge incentive and content will play this crucial role. People will want to watch brilliant films. So, let’s all aim to provide audiences with that and successfully restart our industry and the exhibition sector.”

Ayushmann will soon be seen in two top-notch content entertainers Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha and Doctor G, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

