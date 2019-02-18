English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ayushmann Khurrana Pens a Heartfelt Poem for CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack
Heartbroken by the Pulwama terror attack, actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned down a painful poem saluting the courage and sacrifice of soldiers and their families.
Image credits: Instagram
The actor, who is currently busy shooting Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl along with Nushrat Barucha, shared the poem on Twitter account.
The actor, who is currently busy shooting Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl along with Nushrat Barucha, shared the poem on Twitter account.
From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, Indian film fraternity condemned the "dastardly and cowardly" terror attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.
Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in URI: The Surgical Strike-- a movie about India's surgical strike in Pakistan in response to the terrorist attack in Uri in 2016, tweeted, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama. My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's spokesperson confirmed that the actor would donate Rs 500,000 each to the families of the 40 CRPF troopers.
The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, took to his Twitter account to thank actor Salman Khan for "offering to contribute for Pulwama martyrs through BEING HUMAN FOUNDATION."
देश का हर जवान बहुत ख़ास है,— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 16, 2019
है लड़ता जब तक श्वास है,
परिवारों के सुखों का कारावास है,
शहीदों की माओं का अनंत उपवास है,
उनके बच्चों को कहते सुना है -
पापा अभी भी हमारे पास हैं!
-आयुष्मान #Pulwama
