Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Heartwarming Poem on Winning National Film Award

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has bagged the Best Actor National Award this year for his role in AndhaDhun, has penned an emotional poem describing his journey in the industry after the win. In the poem written in Hindi, Ayushmann has chronicled his struggles as an actor before finding his footing in the Hindi film industry.

The 34-year-old singer-actor starts by talking about how it rained when he came to Mumbai for the first time, mentioning that it was raining even on the day the awards were announced. He refers to the dreams of making it big in Bollywood, saying that he still has those dreams.

He then goes on to talk about how he cared about his parents who sent him off with teary eyes when he left his home to live his dreams. Remembering his friends and the journey he took in a second class sleeper coach train while coming to Mumbai, he said the memory was still fresh in his mind.

He ended the poem with the struggles he faced during his film journey that made him deserve the National Award. Ayushmann won the Best Actor National Award for AndhaDhun along with actor Vicky Kaushal, who won it for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho was adjudged as the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Ayushmann started his career with reality shows on television. He made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor, in which his performance as a sperm donor earned him a lot of praise. He starred in the commercially and critically successful romance Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, Bareilly Ki Barfi in 2017, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). His most recently seen in the crime drama Article 15.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.