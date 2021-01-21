Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Loving Note to Tahira Kashyap on Her Birthday: Thank You for Choosing Me

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a moving note on his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's birthday. Ayushmann got nostalgic as he recalled attending Tahira's birthday for the first time in 2001.

Sharing two stylish pictures of her, Ayushmann wrote, "This day in 2001 was the first time I’d attended your birthday. It was a Sunday and my dad had allowed me to take his car for your party. And out of all your school friends you’d chosen to sit in my car. It was quite overwhelming for me as I was from an all-boys school. Thank you for choosing me. I owe everything to you. Your compassion. Your empathy. Your character. Your sense of humour. Your sense of scripts. You. Happy birthday to the best human I know! Umm.. (P.S - the first one was your latest pic in my phone album. Freshly clicked. Sorry didn’t take your approval before uploading it, since you are sleeping. Thought it looked great."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in November 2008 after dating for several years. The couple are parents to two kids. The duo often paints Instagram red with their adorable posts for each other. Recently, the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

On the occasion, the actor posted a heart-warming picture with Tahira and wrote: "Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. Maybe more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can't be limited to this lifetime. You're my companion, lover, personal stand-up comedian, life coach, and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it'll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary, Tahira Kashyap."