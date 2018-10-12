Ayushmann Khurrana: People Have Now Started Calling Me Men’s Grihshobha

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his forthcoming film Badhaai Ho is his “cleanest film” so far as earlier he has worked in movies around some taboo subjects of society.Ayushmann interacted with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday as the makers of Badhaai Ho hosted a baby shower for 50 expecting mothers, along with his co-actors Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, producer Priti Shahani and director Amit Ravindernath Sharma.Badhaai Ho revolves around an old couple becoming parents again. The comedy-drama features Ayushmann as the son of an elderly couple who find out that they would be turning parents for the third time.“People have now started calling me men’s Grihshobha (women’s magazine) because I have been a part of films which depicted issues of men. But this (Badhaai Ho) is the cleanest film of mine because it is neither based on sperm donation (Vicky Donor) and nor based on erectile dysfunction (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan).“You don’t have to tell your child what’s happening in the film while watching it... It’s a completely fun and quirky family entertainer,” said the actor.Since Ayushmann plays a man whose parents are expecting a baby in old age, asked how he looks at this situation, Ayushmann said: “If this would have happened with me in my real life, then I also would have felt embarrassed but eventually it’s a decision of the mother and father.“Our parents should have their own choices to lead their life, but it gets a bit too much when your parents are expecting a baby when you are all grown up but I think eventually it’s their decision.”The film will release on October 19.