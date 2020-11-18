Ayushmann Khurrana Pledges to End Violence Against Children, Urges People to Join UNICEF Initiative

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is also a Unicef Celebrity advocate took to his Instagram to share a video to create awareness about violence against children. In the clip, the actor can be seen talking about ending the violence against children and urging people to join the initiative by sending their voice, time or money.

“COVID-19 has not been easy for anyone especially for children making them more vulnerable to violence. we can prevent it by being aware and protecting those around us,” Ayushmann said.

He went on to add that men and boys have more responsibility to be a better role model and create a safe environment as men are soften seen being a perpetrator of violence. He also said that on this world children’s day he pledged to end the violence against children.

The actor, who is currently in Chandigarh, shared glimpses from his Diwali celebrations with family. In the picture, the Khurrana family looked gorgeous in the shades of white. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Khurranas with social distancing wishing you a very happy Diwali. I’m exactly 6 ft apart from my family. Sigh. #HappyDiwali #Diwali2020 by @ombrebyhj”.

Ayushmann recently took up to Instagram to drop a birthday note for his brother actor Aparshakti Khurrana. In his long note, the actor expressed his feelings when he saw Aparshakti for the first time.

A part of the note reads, “And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful. And you’ve grown up to be the most beautiful human”.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will be seen essaying the character of an athlete in his upcoming film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' alongside Vaani Kapoor. The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.