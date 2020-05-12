MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ayushmann Khurrana Posts Yet Another Shirtless Workout Pic From His 'Caveman Sessions'

Image courtesy: Instagram

Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a picture in which he can be seen working out as he set up his own gym at home.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
With back to back blockbusters at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the love and praise that fans have been showering on him. But that's not all, as the actor has been keeping his fans on their toes by sharing glimpses of his workout at home.

Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a picture in which he can be seen working out as he set up his own gym at home. The actor is shirtless and is seen doing single arm rowing. The actor captioned the story, “caveman sessions."

A few weeks ago also, Ayushmann shared a few videos of him working out. The caption of the stories remained the same, “caveman sessions”. Meanwhile, the actor recently came up with a song as tribute to all moms to mark Mother's Day on May 10. Titled Ma, the song is compsed by Rochak Kohli on lyrics by Gurpeet Saini.

Ayushmann was last seen on the big-screen in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Once the lockdown opens, Ayushmann will be seen in director Shoojit Sircar's next, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

