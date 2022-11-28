Ayushmann Khurrana Proves He is a True 'SRKian' With This Pic Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Ayushmann Khurrana just proved that he is a true blue Shah Rukh Khan fan or an SRKian. The actor, who was attending News18’s event last night, revealed at our conclave that he is a Shah Rukh Khan fan. “Mannat ko dekh ke Mannat mangne ka maan kar gaya" he said on the News18 Showreel. Soon after the event ended, the actor took to his social media handle to share a photo where he can be seen outside SRK’s Mumbai house, Mannat.

In the photo, Ayushmann can be seen peeping out of his car and looking at Mannat. He is surrounded by a bunch of people who are clicking his photo. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. 🙏🏽🖤#AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian."

Take a look at the post:

As soon as he uploaded the photo, his industry friends and fans took to the comment section to express their love for SRK. Jitendra Kumar wrote, “Fav place in Mumbai" and Maniesh Paul added, “this song and specially these lines!!!"

Meanwhile, at the News18 Showreel, Ayushmann spoke about SRK’s impact on his life. “I took my studies seriously because of him, I took mass communication because of him," he said, referring to Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if he came to Mumbai to become Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann said, “No one can be like Shah Rukh Khan."

He added that there are no more superstars like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. When asked how would he like the next generation to remember him, Ayushmann answered that as someone who tried to do something different and added, “The superstardom that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan have seen cannot be seen now." On being pointed out that he, too, has seen stardom, Ayushmann quickly replied, “It is stardom. Not superstardom. There is a difference. You see the crowd outside Mannat. you won’t find that outside my house."

