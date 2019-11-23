Take the pledge to vote

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao Perform Bhangra Flawlessly at Bala Success Party

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, who were co-stars in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', were seen grooving to Bollywood hits. The two were also seen performing Bhangra flawlessly.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao Perform Bhangra Flawlessly at Bala Success Party
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, who were co-stars in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', were seen grooving to Bollywood hits. The two were also seen performing Bhangra flawlessly.

Two of the finest actors in Bollywood today, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao recently showcased how they can dance the night away too. The two actors were seen together in Bareilly Ki Barfi, where they had an amazing equation on the screen. Now, in a recent viral video, the two were seen dancing to Bollywood hits and the video which was from Friday night is winning hearts all over the internet. The dance video of the actors is from a party thrown to celebrate the success of Ayushmann's Bala.

Read: Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's Film Earns Rs 100.15 Crore

In the video, Ayushmann, who is dressed in a black T-shirt and a jacket tied around his waist, and Rajkummar dressed in a black hoodie, can be seen shaking their legs to Let's Nacho from Kapoor and Sons. The actors could be seen taking the energy of the dance floor up several notches. They were then seen performing Bhangra flawlessly to Ayushmann's song Rum Whiskey from Vicky Donor.

Check out the video below:

Others who attended the event included the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Anand Pandit, Vaani Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Diana Penty and Tahira Kashyap.

v

During the promotions of Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ayushmann Khurrana ad showered his co-stars with praises. I've always looked up to Rajkummar because he is so versatile. He changes so much in every film, which isn't easy. He has brought this film (Bareilly Ki Barfi) to another level. Selfishly, I feel you should have great actors as eventually, if a film succeeds, everyone wins," he was quoted saying by PTI.

Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Hardik Mehta's RoohiAfza with Janhvi Kapoor and Hansal Mehta's Turram Khan with Nushrat Bharucha. Ayushmann, on the other hand, will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan with Jitendra Kumar.

