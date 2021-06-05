Ayushmann Khurrana Recalls 'Eye-Opener Trip' to Northeast on World Environment Day

On World Environment Day on Saturday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana reminisced about his trip to the Northeast to shoot for Anubhav Sinha’s Anek.

“I will never ever forget the beauty of nature in its full glory that I witnessed at the Kaziranga National Park and Shillong when I was shooting for Anek. As a lover of nature, I was bewildered to see the beauty that exists in our country. It was breathtakingly beautiful," Ayushmann said.

The star added: “My trip to Northeast was an eye-opener of what can be achieved by being in harmony with nature, and as a wildlife enthusiast it was a dream come true for me," he added.

Ayushmann urged everyone to be conscious of protecting the environment and the planet.

“I have always believed that we will have to find solutions to live in harmony with nature. The future of humankind depends on co-existing with nature and preserving it. Look all around us, things that have never happened before are happening now because we have pushed nature to a tipping point," he says.

The actor added: “We aren’t realising that we won’t survive if we continue on this path. We have to protect and nurture what we have for the future generations. This planet has provided abundantly for all of us and we should take care of it."

He also took to his Instagram account to share glimpses of his trip. Sharing two images, he wrote, “On #WorldEnvironmentDay I would like to share these pictures which I took while shooting for ANEK in the North East of India. This road led us to Khasi Hills, and then a kilometre of trek to reach the shoot location where no 4 by 4 could attempt. Recently, a 100 million old fossils of sauropod dinosaurs were discovered at the same place."

“Our country has a lot of such untouched destinations. Let’s preserve this. It’s precious!" he concluded.

