Ayushmann Khurrana Recalls Falling in Love with Kolkata While Shooting Meri Pyaari Bindu

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana went into throwback mode on Instagram to reminisce his time in Kolkata while shooting for the film Meri Pyaari Bindu. He celebrated three years of the release of the romantic comedy with a photo of his character.

Ayushmann played a Bengali man, Abhimanyu Roy, nicknamed Bubla, who falls in love with his neighbour, played by Parineeti Chopra. It was written by Suprotim Sengupta and directed by Akshay Roy.

The film did not do well at the box office. Acknowledging that fact, Ayushmann posted a note on Instagram, saying that this film will always be special for him.

"Abhimanyu Bubla Roy was just like me. He loved old songs, was a compulsive writer and a sucker for nostalgia. The box office didn't pamper this gem but this film will always be special. This was clicked at St Xaviers college in the summers of 2016. We witnessed kaal baisaakhi (the nor'westers) the next day. It was my first. And I fell in love with Calcutta. Dhonobaad (thank you) for all the love," he said.

Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo soon. The actor is currently living out the lockdown days by singing, writing poems and interacting with his fans via social media.

Follow @News18Movies for more