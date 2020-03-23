Ayushmann Khurrana Recites Poem to Encourage Janta Curfew Amid Coronavirus Spread

In a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation took part in the Janta Curfew on Sunday. Amid the curfew, PM Modi had urged Indians to clap for five minutes at 5pm in order to appreciate and show gratitude to doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, daily wage labourers and others.

Bollywood celebrities too came to their balconies to pay tribute to all the front row commandos fighting against coronavirus. National award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana also participated in the call along with wife Tahira Kashyap.

He also recited a poem for the spirit of the nation. She started with, “aaj mere paas koi shabd nahi hain (I have no words today).”

Standing in his balcony, he continued, “Ladies and Gentleman, what I witnessed at 5’o clock was pretty historical.” He called a “great example of human bonding, human spirit”.

The Andhadhun actor also talked about how pollution levels are low as people are inside their homes, letting the birds fly happily. He also showed concern on how people aren’t bothered by the lockdown now.

Meanwhile, his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also shared glimpses of the family clapping in their balcony. “On a serious note, this is how much we appreciate and respect all the front-line workers who have put themselves at risk for us all!” she wrote.





Follow @News18Movies for more