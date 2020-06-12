Ayushmann Khurrana Recognised Me as Choti Ammi from Gully Boy, Says Gulabo Sitabo's Tina Bhatiya

Gulabo Sitabo is a bickering duo comprising an elderly landlord Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) and his young tenant Banke (Ayushmann Khurrana) in Lucknow. Actress Tina Bhatiya who was last seen in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy will share screen space with Khurrana and Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's directorial. Ahead of the film's premiere, the actress opened up on working with them.

Recalling her first meeting with Ayushmann on the set of Gulabo Sitabo, she said, "When I met Ayushmann on set for the first time before I could say anything, he recognized me as Choti ammi from gully boy and greeted me. That time I was very much happy that he recognized my small role in that film. Altogether it was great fun."

"It was great working with Ayushmann. He is very Sincere and humble towards others and doesn't make others feel like he is a big star. The best part about him is his choice of films are phenomenal so it feels fortunate to work with him," she added.

Bhatiya also feels fortunate to work with Shoojit and was waiting for a long time to work with him. "I have seen all his films and looking at his work I always used to feel when will I work for him. I always admire his work and the output that comes from his films," she said, adding, "Sir and I have theatre background and he brings that liveliness of theatre on set. He gives his actors comfortable space to bring out the best in actor. He always welcomes new ideas and wants actor to be spontaneous not very scripted. He is very supportive and leaves us free to give our shot. It was a great experience altogether."

Bhatiya, who has been a part of shows like, Pyaar ke papad and Kyuki jeena isi ka naam hai, opened up about her character in the film and said, "My character Dulahin stays in Fatima Mahal. Begum (Farruq Zaffar) brought her into Mahal since childhood. I'm playing the role of caretaker with my husband and child staying there together with them."

Also starring Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala, Gulabo Sitabo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow @News18Movies for more

