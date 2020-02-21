Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Signs Political Drama with Anubhav Sinha Called Anek

Ayushmann Khurrana, whose recent release Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan has opened to positive reviews has reportedly signed a political drama with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha called Anek.

According to Rajeev Masand's column in Open Magazine, after taking a break post Gulabo Sitabo and reading through a pile of scripts, he has given his nod to Anubhav Sinha's "highly political" drama that will begin filming in March.

In a recent interview with IANS, Anubhav Sinha had also talked about doing a film with Ayushmamm Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu. “I am making a film with Taapsee next. We will start shooting next month. I have to mention that Taapsee and Ayushmann are my favourite actors -- or stars, whatever you call them. I love them. Our thought processes are in sync with one another,” he said.

Anubhav Sinha is currently gearing up for his next release with Taapsee called Thappad. The film is about a woman, Amrita, who walks out of her marriage after her husband slaps her. The film's trailer also shows how nobody is empathetic of her decision and try to normalise the abuse. Taapsee's character Amrita can be seen fighting with society around her to get divorced.

Ayushmann's film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, on the other hand, is about a homosexual cpuple and Ayushmann plays Kartik Singh who fights for the acceptance of his boyfriend Aman Tripathi's (Jitendra Kumar) conservative family. The film is also clasing with Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal.

