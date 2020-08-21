Ayushmann Khurrana Resumes Shooting, Says 'It's Refreshing To Go Back To Work'

Ayushmamm Khurrana has resumed work after three months of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor said in a recent interview with Mid-day said that while the uncertainty related to the pandemic is unsettling, it is still "refreshing" to go back to work.

He said, “I have shot multiple things while being in my hometown and it has been super smooth for me shooting with the crew who are also based out of Chandigarh. It’s really refreshing to be on the sets and working after so many months.”

Expressing his concern about the pandemic, Ayushmann added, “It took some time to get used to and control the paranoia of the virus but I think I’m fully focussed to work now, of course with all safety measures.”

He also added that he was hopeful that the film industry will come together to ensure that the risks related to shooting during the pandemic is reduced. He said that if all production houses take all the necessary and possible precautions, it minimises the risk to a really great extent.

Ayushmann added that it will take everyone's efforts to restart the industry and he is glad that he could be of help by taking a step in that direction.

Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo along with Amitabh Bachchan. It was one of the first films to have released directly on the OTT platform Amazon Prime amid the coronavirus pandemic.