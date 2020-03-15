Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Confessed His Feelings to Tahira Kashyap Night Before Board Exams

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap started dating in school and tied the knot pretty early in their lives. The couple, who have two children together, have been in love for several years, and often express their affection for each other on social media.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to post about the first time he confessed his feelings to Tahira, way back in school. Ayushmann revealed that it was in 2001, during their board exams, that he had the phone conversation with Tahira.

"It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I'd confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm," he posted, alongwith a collage of photos of his wife in different moods.

While the actor's personal life seems to be full of love, he is getting a lot of appreciation on the professional front as well. His year started off on a high note with the success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Jitendra Kumar. The film is one of the most commercial ones on the subject of homosexuality.

After the success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann is busy shooting for his next Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan.

