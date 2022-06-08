Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Once Auditioned For This Ekta Kapoor TV Soap

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most prominent actors in the country at the moment. Since making his debut a decade ago with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, Ayushmann has delivered several blockbusters and cemented his place in the industry.

Before achieving success in Bollywood, Ayushmann was popular in the television industry. He became an overnight sensation after winning the second season of Roadies. In a recent interview, Ayushmann revealed some interesting anecdotes from his journey in the television industry. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ayushmann recalled that he once auditioned for a Balaji Television show.

The role eventually went to Pulkit Samrat:

Although Ayushmann didn’t remember if the audition was for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or Kasauti Zindagii Kayy, he revealed that the role eventually went to Pulkit Samrat.

“It was a Balaji show, I do not remember the name. Perhaps it was either Kasauti Zindagii Kayy or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Pulkit Samrat did that role eventually. I had made it as an RJ by the time when I auditioned for the show. So I told my casting director ‘bro, I am going’. So I could not do that TV show,” Ayushmann was quoted as saying.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming films

Ayushmann is known for challenging the status quo in his films. The 37-year-old actor has a penchant for doing content-driven films. Last year, Ayushmann played the lead role in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which addressed the plight of the transgender community in India. Recently, Ayushmann featured in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, which received mixed reviews from critics and didn’t do well at the box office. Ayushmann now has Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero in his kitty.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.