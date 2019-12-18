Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Wants to Play a Morally Corrupt Character

Ayushmann Khurrana has been currently having quite a good run in Bollywood with a streak of back-to-back hits. His last film Bala, which showed the struggles of a prematurely balding man was a massive commercial hit. However, the actor has now expressed the desire to play the anti-hero, a morally corrupt character.

"I will be happy to pick a gory film or play a negative character. I would love to play a morally corrupt person. That will be out of my realm. But the message, at the end of the day, should be positive. I don't want to endorse wrong-doings on screen," the actor told Mid-day in an interview.

The actor also looked back at his other hits and said that Dream Girl was his "safest" film yet. "I needed that over-the-top performance to show my range as an actor. It was slapstick, and not the situational comedies that I usually [gravitate to]. The film helped me reach out to the single-screen audiences. Now, I need that audience to come to theatres for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. We have seen parallel films on the subject, but you need a mainstream film to normalise homosexuality."

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, directed byShubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is a film about a homosexual couple trying to get their family's acceptance. The film stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, Sunita Rajwar among others in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

Ayushmann will also appear in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film will release on April 17, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.