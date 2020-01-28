Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals How His Bollywood Friends Reacted To Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he was advised against the film and the role by some of his peers in Bollywood.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Ayushmann Khurrana has made a reputation for acting and appearing in unusual roles. The actor will be setting a new record for that with his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
In the film, Khurrana will be playing the character of a homosexual man. In an interview with Mid-Day Khurrana revealed that he was advised against the film and the role by some of his peers in Bollywood. Nevertheless, this only served as motivation for the actor to go ahead with the film in an attempt to shatter the taboo surrounding homosexuality.
"Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life. Many people from the industry asked me to rethink this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew this stereotype needed to be shattered, and decided to take the plunge."
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan follows the story of Ayushmann Khurrana in a relationship with Jitendra Kumar's character. When the latter's parents do not accept the relationship, Khurrana sets out to convince them to accept their love.
Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitender Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo among others. The film is slated to release on February 21.
