Ayushmann Khurrana Says Brother Aparshakti Deserves to be a Lead Actor
Ayushmann Khurrana, who has carved a niche for himself after delivering terrific performances as the leading man in several films, feels his younger brother deserves to be a lead actor.
Image: Instagram
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on a career high and so is his brother Aparshakti. While Ayushmann has become immensely popular and has also won a National Award for his performance, RJ-turned-actor Aparshakti has carved a niche with his effortless comic timing in character roles in films such as Dangal, Stree, Lukka Chuppi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and the recent Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Ayushmann, who has been enjoying a lot of limelight as a leading man in several films, feels his younger brother deserves to be a lead actor.
"It's very difficult to become a character actor and engage people. Aparshakti has done an amazing job in his recent films and I think he deserves to be a lead actor," Ayushmann said at News18 India's Chaupal event.
The Andhadhun actor feels his younger brother is an extrovert and has better PR skills than him. "I take time to open up. Aparshakti has more friends than I do," said Ayushmann.
He also shared his process of deciding on films that he signs. "I am a very approachable actor. I don't have a bias. I believe an established director's film can also flop and a new director can deliver a hit. I am open to new ideas and new people. Anyone can have a great idea," he explained.
