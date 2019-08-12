Ayushmann Khurrana Says Dream Girl Has Been His Most Fearless Performance

Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday treated the audience with a quirky and funny trailer of his next Dream Girl, and the National Award-winning actor said the film has been his most "fearless" portrayal till date.

The actor, who has always received praise for his unconventional choices, credited writers for coming up with the out-of-the-box ideas.

"When you come Mumbai, you create a certain perception in your mind because you've grown up on Hindi films. I thought Shah Rukh Khan's character in 'Kabhi Ha Kabhi Na' would be my dream role. Then I thought Aamir's character in 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' and even Amitabh sir's character in 'Shakti' was my dream role.

"I never thought I would arrive as a sperm donor and then do 'Dream Girl' or an 'Article 15'. The script writers today think ten steps ahead of perhaps what I can think. They surprise you with different characters," Ayushmann, 34, said at the trailer launch of the film.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and backed by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl is a Mathura-set comedy also featuring Annu Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh among others.

In the film, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man who has a credible talent of imitating female voice and plays female characters in Ramleela. He gets a job in an adult hotline, but things go haywire when customers, both men and women, fall for his alter ego 'Pooja' and start searching for the face behind the sultry voice.

"In our country there has been a tradition, whenever Ramleela happens, a boy becomes Sita. But we never gave this any importance. This doesn't happen anywhere but in India. I want to do films which tell our lesser talked about stories."

"The character that Raaj has written is unbelievable. I don't think I've done any film being this fearless. I've usually played in subtlety but this one is out there and a lot of fun," the actor said.

Calling himself a director's actor, Ayushmann said he just followed Raaj's vision and is hopeful that the audience will appreciate his attempt.

"I am a director's actor. I look at them and follow. It was the case here as well. You also have to sound like a woman so that men are also going gaga over you."

"When I read this script I couldn't wait at all, for what if this goes to someone else. I wanted to tread in a different territory altogether and this was right up there," he added.

Dream Girl is scheduled to be released on September 13.

