Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Can't Wait for 2020, It will be His Busiest Year in Cinema

Ayushmann Khurrana has as many as three films lined up in 2020 and some new announcements to make next year.

IANS

Updated:October 1, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Can't Wait for 2020, It will be His Busiest Year in Cinema
Image: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered two hits this year -- "Article 15" and "Dream Girl". He has another movie, "Bala", coming up later in 2019. Next year, he will again have three films, and he is nothing but excited.

Ayushmann will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo" and Aanand L. Rai's "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", and he reveals that there will one more unannounced project that will be up for release.

"It's looking like a hectic but exciting 2020. I will have at least 3 films releasing again and I can't wait to show audiences the diverseness of these projects. Each one of these three films have a strong script and the stories are remarkably different," he said.

"I have always considered real people as the heroes of my films and their lives, circumstances have inspired me to tell their stories on screen. Next year will be no different. Along with these releases, I will have several new exciting announcements to share and I will start filming them too. So, I can't wait for 2020 - it will be my busiest year in cinema," added the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with "Vicky Donor" in 2012.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram