Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Can't Wait for 2020, It will be His Busiest Year in Cinema
Ayushmann Khurrana has as many as three films lined up in 2020 and some new announcements to make next year.
Image: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered two hits this year -- "Article 15" and "Dream Girl". He has another movie, "Bala", coming up later in 2019. Next year, he will again have three films, and he is nothing but excited.
Ayushmann will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo" and Aanand L. Rai's "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", and he reveals that there will one more unannounced project that will be up for release.
"It's looking like a hectic but exciting 2020. I will have at least 3 films releasing again and I can't wait to show audiences the diverseness of these projects. Each one of these three films have a strong script and the stories are remarkably different," he said.
"I have always considered real people as the heroes of my films and their lives, circumstances have inspired me to tell their stories on screen. Next year will be no different. Along with these releases, I will have several new exciting announcements to share and I will start filming them too. So, I can't wait for 2020 - it will be my busiest year in cinema," added the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with "Vicky Donor" in 2012.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Killing Childhood': Viral Photo Shows Hyderabad School Released List of 'Nursery Toppers'
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best TV Deals From Xiaomi, Samsung And More
- You Can Now Buy The OnePlus 7 For Rs 29,999 After The Arrival of OnePlus 7T
- World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani Qualifies for Javelin Throw Finals with National Record Effort