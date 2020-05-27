MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ayushmann Khurrana Says His Sense of Humour and Script Sense are Similar to Taapsee Pannu

Ayushmann Khurrana Says His Sense of Humour and Script Sense are Similar to Taapsee Pannu

Vicky Donor was Ayushmann's debut film that had released back in 2012. Since then he has given a string of hit films including Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho.

  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 9:09 PM IST
Share this:

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu have more than their professional calling in common.

Ayushmann recently opened up about becoming friends with Taapsee. He said: "We saw the North Indian connection in each other. Our sense of humour and script sense are also very similar. And we both love Anubhav Sinha (director). I am sure he will be the one to bring both of us together on screen."

While Sinha directed Taapsee in Mulk and Thappad, Ayushmann starred in the director's Article 15 last year. The two actors were recently seen together in a celebrity talk show.

Commenting on being seen with Ayushmann, Taapsee said, "Apart from one commercial that we did together and award shows, we have never shared the screen before ZEE5's Yaar Ka Punchnama show. We became friends because we bumped into each other at a lot of places and even though Ayushmann might not remember, I met him for the first time after his movie Vicky Donor released, in front of a Barista."

Vicky Donor was Ayushmann's debut film that had released back in 2012. Since then he has given a string of hit films including Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho.

Taapsee has also grown as an actor and proved her skills in movies like Pink and Saand Ki Aankh.

Earlier this year, Taapsee was in news after a producer called her "Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana". Her reply won many hearts as she said: "What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu?"

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading