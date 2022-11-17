Ayushmann Khurrana Says India Is 'Homophobic' as He Talks About Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's Box Office

Bollywood actor Aayushmann Khurrana opened up about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s underwhelming box office collection and said that India is ‘homophobic’. The 2021 LGBTQ+-themed film starred Aayushmann and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. While it received good reviews, the film did not impress at the box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film collected a lifetime business of Rs 28.26 cr.

The Vicky Donor actor was speaking about his last three releases during a media interaction when he called the country homophobic. “In fact, my last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really don’t do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic. Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was a very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated film, and given the kind of certification it got, the film did decently well in theatres. For a while, that was my learning for making a film," he said, as reported by OTT Play.

When asked if the underwhelming business impacted him, the actor confessed he feels unshakable now. “If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure," he said.

Ayushmann will soon be seen in An Action Hero. The film is helmed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ and ‘Zero’. Neeraj Yadav has penned the screenplay. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat. Malaika Arora will be seen in a special dance number while a few media reports claim that Akshay Kumar will also be seen making a special appearance in the film.

The trailer was released last week and has fans’ attention. The film is slated to release on December 2.

