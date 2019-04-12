English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ayushmann Khurrana Scouts Musical Talent Through Jam Sessions
Jam Sessions is a Facebook exclusive initiative that will enable fans and artists to interact and collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana.
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram
As much as for his acting prowess, Ayushmann Khurrana is also loved for his musical ability and soulful voice. He has hummed to the tunes of many songs in his films (Pani Da Rang, Sadi Gali Aaja, and Naina Da Kya Kasoor among others). Taking his passion for music a step further, Ayushamm has come up with a new initiative to promote music and is offering a chance for music aficionados to tag along.
Called Jam Sessions, the platform will give people a chance to collaborate and interact with each other over music on Facebook. Ayushmann and team will also come up with contests, which will help fans and artists to get in touch with him, collaborate and bond over music. The contest will require contestants to send Ayushmann a recorded version of a track, in which they are either singing or playing an instrument. He will then select a candidate on merit basis and collaborate with the chosen one.
In an official statement issued in the matter, Ayushmann said, "I always wanted to do something that combines the power of music and social media. I have come across so many talented and gifted musicians on my social media platforms and I wanted to come up with an idea that enables me to connect with them and bond with them over music. I have named this property Jam Sessions – it’s simple and basically about artists improvising and performing with each other. Music has always been my first love and this project is very close to my heart. I’m really excited to meet and jam with diverse and super talented artists from across India!"
The statement further reads, "Music truly has no boundaries and I intend to connect with as many artists as possible. I have partnered with Facebook for this activity. This platform has an incredible reach and will help me connect with these artists."
On films front, Ayushmann is currently working with writer-director Anubhav Sinha for Article 15. He will play a cop in the film. He also has Dream Girl, opposite Nushrat Bharucha lined up.
