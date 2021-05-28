movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Ayushmann Khurrana Secretly Clicks Wife Tahira 'Napping' With Their Cute Pet, See Pic
1-MIN READ

Ayushmann Khurrana Secretly Clicks Wife Tahira 'Napping' With Their Cute Pet, See Pic

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap.

In the image, Tahira is casually dressed in a striped T-shirt and black shorts, with a few books and her phone lying around.

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap shared an Instagram picture on Friday enjoying a siesta with her puppy dog Peanut, which was captured by her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

In the image, Tahira is casually dressed in a striped T-shirt and black shorts, with a few books and her phone lying around. Tahira and Peanut are both blissfully dozing, unaware of being clicked.

“@ayushmannk caught us napping! #peanut #siesta #puppylove (got some of my best company in bed (book emoji) and (dog emoji) and yea (phone emoji) too!)," she captioned the image.

RELATED NEWS

Author and producer Twinkle Khanna took to the comment section and wrote: “So cute."

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Ayushmann’s upcoming roster includes “Anek", “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" and in “Doctor G".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 28, 2021, 17:30 IST