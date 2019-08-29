Ayushmann Khurrana Secretly Trolls Wife Tahira Kashyap as 'Harish', She Finally Figures it Out

Bollywood actor and national award winner Ayushmann Khurrana shares a lovely bond with wife Tahira Kashyap and their chemistry is known to everyone. From sharing family pictures to supporting each other in rough times, the lovebirds have been together through thick and thin. However, their relationship is not just about love, but a lot of fun too.

Recently, Tahira took to Instagram to reveal how her husband kept calling her 'Harish' for days, without her having an idea about what he was talking about. She tweeted, "That's me right in the morning without any hair product and @ayushmannk calls me Harish! For the longest time, I couldn't recollect and found it cute in a weird way. You know at times you call people you love by different weird names at times even sounds. I thought it was that until... swipe for what I found! #lookalike #antigravityhair."

She posted a picture of her morning hair, along with the picture of actor Harish. Surprisingly, their hair looked similar. While Ayushmann commented on her tweet, "Shit. You found out", he wrote on Instagram, "I never thought you'll put a post on this. Ahem. You're more gutsy than my on screen characters. You inspire." Tahira replied to it, by writing, "@ayushmannk what gutsy? You only keep calling me Harish, had to do my R & D."

Not just Ayushmann, but many other celebs took to Instagram to comment on the resemblance. Actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Ha ha ha ha...... I'm going to tell Harish...I know him." Producer Guneet Monga also commented on the post, writing, "OMG!! Both of you are so cute. I mean Harish and you."

