Ayushmann Khurrana Sees His Dream Girl in Wife Tahira Kashyap
With the countdown to his next release Dream Girl already on, Ayushmann Khurrana took out time to pose with his real life dream girl Tahira Kashyap.
Image: Instagram
With the countdown to his next release Dream Girl already on, actor Ayushmann Khurrana took out time to post a pose with his real-life dream girl -- wife Tahira Kashyap. The actor took to Instagram to post a photo of the couple in which he is smiling and posing for the camera. Tahira, on the other hand, is holding on to him and looking down.
"With my #Dreamgirl @tahirakashyap", Ayushmann captioned the pic.
View this post on Instagram
Tahira reposted the snapshot and wrote: "But I thought I was with mine! We as a couple believe in balancing it out. When Harish meets Dream girl. #aboutlastnight #dreamgirl." Tahira had revealed that hubby Ayushmaan has given her the funny nickname of Harish, in an earlier IANS report. She had shared two photographs. In the first, she strikes a pose against the sun, with an outline of her hair visible. In the second, she shared a picture of 1990s' actor Harish Kumar.
View this post on Instagram
That’s me right in the morning without any hair product and @ayushmannk calls me Harish! For the longest time I couldn’t recollect and found it cute in a weird way. You know at times you call people you love by different weird names at times even sounds. I thought it was that until .... swipe for what I found! #lookalike #antigravityhair A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on
She captioned the image: "That's me right in the morning without any hair product and Ayushmann calls me Harish! For the longest time I could not recollect and found it cute in a weird way. You know at times you call people you love by different weird names... I thought it was that until... swipe for what I found! Look-alike anti-gravity hair."
