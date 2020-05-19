Ayushmann Khurrana Shares An Adorable Birthday Post For Father

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday took to Instagram to celebrate his father’s birthday. Sharing a monochrome picture of his father, P. Khurrana, the Bala actor thanked him for giving him "wings, talent and ambition."

“Happy b’day to the world’s best father! You gave me the wings, talent and ambition. I won’t tell your age to the world. Coz they won’t believe it. Jai jai (that’s what we say when we do charan sparsh),” wrote the 35-year-old actor.



In the image, Ayushmann’s father seems lost in a deep thought.

Soon after sharing the post, Ayushmann’s industry friends flooded it with beautiful comments. His Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Happy birthday uncle. To your full of love hugs and your infectious laughs. May this year be full of happiness.”

Actress Neha Dhupia commented, “Happy birthday uncle ji ... dher saara pyaar.”

Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana also dropped a heart emoji. Director and producer Ekta Kapoor said, “Best Astro too,” while actor Arjun Kapoor quipped, “Rajesh.”

Ayushmann’s father is an astrologer by profession. In a round-table interview with Rajeev Masand, the Dream Girl actor revealed that it was his father who asked him to add the extra 'N'and 'R' in his first name and surname, respectively.

Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor in 2012. He was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. His next appearance will be in Gulabo Sitabo, which will be released soon on Amazon Prime.

