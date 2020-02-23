Ayushmann Khurrana Shares What He Did with the Money Earned While Singing on Train

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also a singer, said that he would sing on-board his long train journeys and would even receive money from people.

The actor shared that when he traveled for tours of his theatre shows, his talent would earn him enough money on Paschim Express, to sponsor himself a Goa Trip. “I am a trained singer because I used to sing in a train,” the actor joked.

While Ayushmann's latest offering Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (SMZS) has received positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike, he also said that he was very careful to choose his debut film and rejected 5-6 films before picking Vicky Donor. “I knew that being an outsider, I wouldn’t get a second chance,” Ayushmann said.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann also opened up on nepotism in the Hindi film industry. He said, “Star kids who are successful, are genuinely talented. They get their first break but then they have to live up to a benchmark. If I give my 50%, people say I have done it by myself. If star kids have a potential of 80% and even if they give their 100%, people aren’t satisfied.”

Ayushmann's recent film SMZS, co-starring Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta among others, has minted Rs 20.63 crore at the box office after it released on Friday. This is despite having a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s horror-thriller Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, which has received lukewarm response at the ticket window.

