Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan Tease a Dark World With AndhaDhun Motion Poster
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sriram Raghavan are working together for the first time in AndhaDhun. The notion poster of the film is released.
Image: Yogen Shah
Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan's next film titled AndhaDhun is set to release on October 5. The film marks the first collaboration of Raghavan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
On Friday, Ayushmann tweeted a motion poster of the film announcing its release date. Aayushmann captioned it: "Presenting the motion poster of 'AndhaDhun', produced by Viacom18 Movies and Matchbox Pictures, is releasing in cinemas near you on October 5th."
The film also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte. This is the second outing of Radhika and Raghavan after Badlapur, which released in 2015.
Radhika also shared the motion poster and captioned it: "Blinded by love or blindly loved? Isme phir andha kaun hai? (Who is blind here then?)"
Ayushmann had started his career with the youth-based reality show Roadies in 2004. Since starting his film journey, he has featured in eight movies -- all different from one another. But he believes it was never a conscious choice to do genres as different as chalk and cheese.
In an earlier interview with IANS, he said, “More than anything else, I choose the scripts which are like really different and unique. I think I am lucky that I am getting interesting scripts. The idea is to have unique scripts and then go for the character which you are playing.”
In hindsight, he says he is glad he started his career with a "radical script" like Vicky Donor, in which he played a sperm donor.
"My last film (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan) was completely and diametrically different... From a sperm donor to a guy with erectile dysfunction... So, I have got the whole spectrum correct. I am glad I am getting to make these choices," he added.
(With inputs from IANS)
अंधे सिर्फ वोह नहीं होते जो देख नहीं सकते।— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 17, 2018
Presenting the motion poster of #AndhaDhun! @AndhadhunFilm, produced by @Viacom18Movies & @MatchboxPix, is releasing in cinemas near you on 5th October. @radhika_apte #Tabu #SriramRaghavan @ZeeMusicCompany #ManavVij pic.twitter.com/gqVvCoOHId
