Ayushmann Khurrana Struggles to Resist Pizza, Arjun Kapoor Can’t Stop Looking at It

On World Pizza Day, actor Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be having a problem that we all can relate to. The actor dropped a video of his struggle of resisting a slice of pizza while on a diet. The video starts with two people bringing him a box of pizza for the actor. Ayushmann’s reaction that follows the pizza offer perfectly sums up the struggle of resisting a pizza. The text inside the video read, “POV (Point of view): You are a pizza lover but on a diet”.

“All the pizza lovers on a diet, please stand up,” Ayushmann wrote in the caption.

As soon as he shared the post, many found the video to be very relatable. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Every person on diet feels you bro”, while Mukti Mohan commented, “Extra Cheese please!” Comedian Sorabh Pant joked, “Arey just eat the toppings and cheese and then look away like nothing happened. Lie to yourself”. Sonnalli Seygall commented, “I feel you”.

A fan offered a solution suggesting, “There is a solution for it, order the pizza, let someone eat and you watch them. It feels somewhat equally satisfying. But you don’t get the calories”. Another wrote, “Struggle is real. Tell me about it”.

While Ayushamann could not decide on whether he should eat pizza or not, Arjun Kapoor also dropped a photo with this Italian dish on world Pizza Day. In the photo, Arjun Kapoor looks at his slice of pizza makes us feel totally jealous. He can be seen seated, probably in his dressing room in a white shirt and black bow. He stares intently at his delicious slice with generous amounts of topping.

He indulged in wordplay and wrote, “Slice to meet you”.

Check out the post here-

This sneak peek made his fans go into a frenzy and rush to the comment section. Many reacted with fire, and red heart emojis. A user wrote, “Imagine Arjun looks at you the way he looks at the pizza”. Another fan called him a ‘Babe’, while one more wrote, “A true man”.

How did you celebrate World Pizza Day? Like Ayushmann Khurrana or Arjun Kapoor?

