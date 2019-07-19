Ayushmann Khurrana Surprises Bhumi Pednekar on Her Birthday, Joins Her on Pati Patni Aur Woh Set
Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also in Lucknow shooting Gulabo Sitabo, dropped in at Pati Patni Aur Woh set to celebrate Bhumi Pednekar’s 30th birthday. See all photos, videos here.
Ayushmann Khurrana with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan on the set of Pati Patni Aur Woh. (Image: Instagram/Bhumi Pednekar)
Ayushmann Khurrana gave Bhumi Pednekar a special surprise on her birthday yesterday by visiting her on the set of her forthcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Bhumi took to Instagram to share images from the celebration. Posting a picture with Ayushmann and her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi wrote, “जन्मदिन with Bala & Chintu Ji @ayushmannk @kartikaaryan ❤️ And @junochopra just living by his motto ‘get to receive’.”
Sharing another picture, a group selfie which also has Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurrana, Bhushan Kumar and her younger sister Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi wrote, “Thank you for the making my day this special...for all the msgs..flowers..love and blessing ❤️
And to the ones in this picture and my #patipatniaurwoh fam,you really made this birthday memorable .”
From the many photos and videos that have made their way to the web, Bhumi’s birthday party looks like one happy celebration. See glimpses of the festivities here:
Incidentally, Ayushmann is also in Lucknow shooting his forthcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan in an important role.
Ayushmann featured alongside Bhumi in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and later in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The two are now slated to work together again in Amar Kaushik’s upcoming directorial Bala.
