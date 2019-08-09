National Film Awards: Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun Wins Best Hindi Film

A day after winning big at Indian film festival of Melbourne (IFFM), director Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun bagged prestigious National Film Award for Best Hindi Film.

The film, featuring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles, is a murder drama at the centre of which is a pianist who may or may not be blind.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, AndhaDhun was one of the best reviewed and best performing films of India last year. It made over Rs 200 crore when it released in China earlier this year.

The critically-acclaimed film ran successfully for over 75 days, earning over Rs 100 crore after its release in October 2018 back home in India.

Additionally, Best Marathi Film National Award went to Bhonga, starring Amol Kagne and Kapil Kamble Gudsurkar. Baaram was declared Best Tamil Film, while Hamid bagged Best Urdu Film award.

Mahanati was named Best Telugu Film, while Rima Das' Bulbul Can Singh was declared Best Assamese Film.

The winners of the prestigious national film awards were announced on Friday. Every year the winners of the awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913. However, in April the ministry announced that the National Film Awards would be declared after the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Tabu won Best Actress award for her terrific performance in AndhaDhun at the ongoing Indian film festival of Melbourne. Raghavan also earned Best Director award for the critically-acclaimed thriller.

