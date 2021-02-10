Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and Kids Pose Under the Sun at Kaziranga National Park

Ayushmann Khurrana has been busy shooting for Anubhav Sinha's Anek in North East. The actor recently decided to take a break from his schedule to have a blast with his family. From his social media updates, it looks like his trip to Assam became a mix of work and play. Accompanied by his wife Tahira Kashyap and their kids -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka --they were spotted travelling in and around a jungle safari. The quartet visited Kaziranga National Park and are making the most of the gypsy life.

The 36-year-old actor shared a sun-kissed photograph featuring the family posing around a jeep. Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how his work life turned out to be fun. He wrote, "Gypsies of Kaziranga. Feb 2021.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Tahira, on the other hand, spotted a moment between a mother and baby rhinoceros in the national park trudging around a picturesque landscape at sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Last week, Ayushmann confirmed Anek as his new project and also presented his first look online. Touted to be an action thriller, Anek marks the second collaboration between director Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann after Article 15 in 2019.

Ayushmann marked Safe Internet Day, on Tuesday, by sharing a few details about its significance. He shared a candid photo of girls sharing a laugh together looking at a phone. He made an attempt by sharing what one can do to be a part of the noble cause and make this world a better place. He urged his fans on the occasion to encourage children to explore the internet and look forward to their dreams and ambitions for a promising future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. He recently wrapped up Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. He will soon begin shooting for Doctor G.