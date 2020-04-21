Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Celebrate Daughter’s 6th Birthday in a Unique Way

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap celebrated their daughter Varushka’s sixth birthday on Tuesday amidst the nationwide lockdown.







Tahira took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the behind the scenes of what they have been doing in order to make the birthday special.







In the two minutes and 19 seconds long video both the children and their mother can be seen colouring sheets of paper to make streamers and various decorative material. They have painted and decorated newspaper in order to recycle it. A banner reading ‘Happy Birthday Varushka’ too has been made.

Captioning the video, which has got over 58 thousand views, Tahira wrote, “Happy birthday Varushka!! . This is a unique lockdown birthday for our 6 year old! We @ayushmannk tried our best to make it special! Sharing the joy with you #daughter #daughtersarespecial #lockdownbirthday #recycle”

The video ends with a collage of two photos, the first photo is Tahira, with both the children holding the birthday banner while the second photo is of the banner alone.







Many celebrities from the film industry commented on the video extending their wishes to the birthday girl. Dia Mirza commented saying, “BEST!!! Happy birthday Varushka”, Ayushmann’s Vicky Donor co-star Yami Gautam also commented. She wrote, “This is so sweet. Happy bday Varushka”, Huma Qureshi said, “Happy Bday Lil one”, Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “That’s so sweet… happy birthday Varushka”







Ayushmann has also shared a cute family picture on his Insta timeline and wrote, “Happy bday Varushka! This quarantine is teaching us a lot. Using waste products and recycling paper for decorations for her bday. This bday will be remembered forever”.

