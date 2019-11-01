Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Share Sweet Wishes on 11th Wedding Anniversary
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are celebrating eleven years of togetherness today. Here's how they wished each other on the occasion.
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap/Instagram
Nothing is more beautiful than being in love and having your own little fairytale. While hurdles and ups and downs are a part of life, there is nothing that can break true love. Such is the case with Bollywood’s actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap. The lovebirds are celebrating their 11th anniversary today. Both the established couldn’t help but blush as they shared happy wishes for each other.
Tahira, shared a throwback pictures from their sangeet evening and wedding celebration. In the sangeet look, Tahira can be seen a pink and orange lehenga, while Ayushmann is in blue blazer. She shared the picture with the caption, “11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary @ayushmannk. (This one’s from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before)”
View this post on Instagram
11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary💞 @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before😁😛)
On the other hand, the Andhadhun actor, who is head over heels in love with his wife, shared a throwback picture of Tahira. He wrote, “Eleven years with this beautiful girl. Got butterflies of all kinds while posting this picture. Umm. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap.”
He also shared an Insta story wishing the loved one, with a kaala tikka put on her cheeks.
We couldn’t help but say ‘awwww’ for all the love and blush, even a decade and year after their marriage. Recently, Khurrana also observed Karwachauth fast for his wife, who was on medication. Tahira shared a video of Ayushmann breaking his fast on phone.
View this post on Instagram
Embarrassing you further @ayushmannk Our #karvachauth moment! While I am in Dubai for an event, my certainly better half keeps a fast for me on his set! (p.s I am still popping some pills so couldn’t fast) But how adorable are you Mr A ! Love you so much❤️ #fastinghusbands thank you @shrutiv11 for capturing this moment!
